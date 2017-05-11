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All Photos/living/furniture : bench/floors : slate

Living Room Bench Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Chris Pardo was inspired by movies such as <i>Club Paradise </i>(1986) and <i>Water </i>(1985), as well as the book <i>Don’t Stop the Carnival</i> by Herman Wouk (Doubleday, 1964).
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
This cozy lounge area captures golden hour sunlight. It features a custom-designed daybed and a Carlo Mollino floor lamp.
The lower-level den features an original built-in couch, a fireplace, and a hidden movie projector. Sliding glass doors on the opposite wall lead to a covered patio.
Side table by Oliver Bonas.
The original brick wall is made of a sand-lime mix; in front of it sits a sofa by Robin Day for Habitat. In the study, a Louis De Poortere rug, from a collection inspired by the 1960s, evokes Farnley Hey’s early years. The Yorkstone flooring has been well varnished over time. The seating unit is by Robin Day and the side table is by Oliver Bonas.
Materials such as unpolished stone, used for the interior walls speak louder than statement furniture or décor.
View of Living Room