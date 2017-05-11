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All Photos/living/furniture : bench/floors : porcelain tile

Living Room Bench Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

It was important to try to keep the seating and bedding on the outer edges of the floor plan due to the extreme slope of the roofline. As a result, the main walkway is located in the center of the bus.
The retaining wall of the pool "mutates" into a long concrete bench that is used for seating.
Windows encapsulate the circular structure and in the evening light pours outward into the forest, illuminating the surrounding trees.
The Sunset House gets its name from a nearby square famous for its views, and the hillside home’s upper levels frame the setting sun.
A muted color palette of mostly whites and grays is accented by green hues and natural wood finishes, as in the exposed wood beams above.
Gray wood-look porcelain tile features throughout the living areas and bedrooms. The duo reupholstered the couch, which came with the existing home.
Communal area
Living area
Living area
Living area
Living area
The dining table is the Bonaldo Tracks table, while the dining bench is from IKEA. The window seat provides additional seating.
The 4,312-square-foot home is spread over multiple levels.
Designed by architect Andrés Escoba, Casa OM1 in Guadalajara, Mexico, is built for modern-day living, with spaces that balance technology, comfort and, luxury.
Living Room