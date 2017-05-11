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All Photos/living/furniture : bench/floors : plywood

Living Room Bench Plywood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

ZeroCabin designs prefab concrete bases, frames and walls to be easily transportable without a vehicle.
The custom floor is made from maple. As you lift storage hatches and walk through the Airstream, the pieces follow a sea to sun design that designers Schmitt and Jacobs worked with Kyle on.
After purchasing a decrepit 1971 Airstream Sovereign for less than $5,000, Seattle-based couple Natasha Lawyer and Brett Bashaw completed a DIY overhaul of the 200-square-foot trailer for approximately $22,000. The daybed area in the front of the Airstream transitions into a small kitchen with a bathroom, while a sleeping area with a king-size bed occupies the rear.
Beds are lofted above the kitchenette and large bench, and are accessible by wooden ladders.
A fold-down table and multi-use bench allow the lower level to also function as a sleeping area.
A large cushioned bench at one end of the cabin provides a seating area that looks out onto the landscape beyond.
Locally sourced Canadian plywood was used for the flooring throughout the home, and all doors and windows were replaced with low-energy upgrades. The couple shares their space with guide dogs they foster through a local organization.
Rear end of main multi-mode room set for living with custom multi-mode table