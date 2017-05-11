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All Photos/living/furniture : bench/floors : linoleum

Living Room Bench Linoleum Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The sitting room provides another space to lounge and entertain.
The kitchen has a breakfast bar for casual dining.
This built-in seating area backs a dividing wall that sets off the kitchen and faces a brick inlay fireplace.
The picture wall is adorned with images collected from family, colleagues, and estate sales. ”I kill plants, so cacti are our friends,” Peter says of the succulents along the low table behind the Design Within Reach sofa, just over which an Established & Sons Font clock keeps time.