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All Photos/living/furniture : bench/floors : limestone

Living Room Bench Limestone Floors Design Photos and Ideas

An upper mezzanine overlooks the great room. Full-height glazing provides views of the surrounding natural setting. The stone wall appears to seamlessly slide from inside to outside. A original, signed Isamu Noguchi paper lamp hangs above the stair.
Carved into the majestic Caldera cliffs of Santorini's most famous village – Oia, this yposkafo was renovated in 2016 and comes with an indoor and outdoor and an inviting interior decorated in soft greys and blues.