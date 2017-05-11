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All Photos/living/furniture : bench/floors : ceramic tile

Living Room Bench Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Windows and doors were enlarged to allow a natural transition to the outside.
Glass partitions framed in powder-coated metal slide back to make flexible use of the floor plan in a 1,206-square-foot apartment, where color blocking the rooms also help break up the different spaces. The pink walls of the living room tie into the pink furniture in other rooms, keeping a sense of continuity while still differentiating between areas.
Another view of the living area, which offers direct outdoor access and is anchored by a marble fireplace. According to Christine, she and her partner were the first homeowners in the area to put in ceramic tile floors—an update they made shortly after moving in.
Danish architect Jesper Pedersen reimagines a Lloyd Ruocco midcentury, putting sustainability at the forefront of the Scandinavian-inspired design.
Australian firm Archiblox designed the world's first carbon-positive prefab with interiors filled with sustainably sourced plywood with formaldehyde- and VOC-free finishes.
Reclaimed Glasgow Tenement tiles used on the fireplace were our clients own. The wood burner is a 4kw Salamander Hobbit in almond and black; recessed 12v LED lights from On Solar.
A Restoration Hardware sofa and vintage rug in the living room.
living area
living area
The gray-blue siding continues from the exterior to the interior to reinforce the seamless indoor-outdoor experience. The Callen chair and ottoman are from Room and Board.
Fireplace
The living room features stunning views of the infinity pool and beyond.
Pederson locally sourced the El Dorado tile arranged in a 3D pattern for the fireplace and entrance wall.
The home features terrazzo flooring throughout.
"I love the art deco architecture of Miami Beach and all the midcentury buildings. We're not that far away from Miami, so I thought if that architecture works very well over there and we have the exact same climate, why not bring that kind of architecture and revive it in Tulum," says Haag, who kept design-savvy travelers in mind while developing the hotel.