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All Photos/living/furniture : bed

Living Room Bed Design Photos and Ideas

Room 1, located on the 2nd floor, blends industrial detailing with exposed brick walls, polished concrete floors, rich textile finishes, and a custom walnut bed.
Living
White travertine floors, neutral furnishings, and soft wood tones keep the emphasis on nature, the view, and the sensory experience of being on the ocean.