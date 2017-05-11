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All Photos/living/furniture : bar/furniture : desk

Living Room Bar Desk Design Photos and Ideas

The custom-designed white maple modular coffee table can be kept together as one piece, or separated to form stools or smaller tables. "Each of the four cubes is slightly different, with a storage recess or dividing panel for stowing books, magazines, pillows, or other objects," says Thomas.
A view down the aisle to the bathroom, with the kitchen on the left and the eat/work counter on the right. The Modern Caravan combined walnut cabinetry and red oak flooring, with white counters, tile, and walls.
The couple efficiently divided the space to create fully functional zones. This view is from the bed looking towards the other end of the Airstream.
A great way to spend the day reading a book.
Living room