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All Photos/living/furniture : bar/furniture : bench

Living Room Bar Bench Design Photos and Ideas

Terra House | Bernardes Arquitetura
When the owners of this 850-square-foot apartment in Stockholm’s Södermalm neighborhood called upon local architect David Lookofsky to revive their 1920s apartment, they tasked the founder of the eponymous firm with incorporating more storage into the compact space. So, Lookofsky created a seven-meter-long kitchen wall with built-in cabinetry and a seating nook, all painted with a bright, egg-yolk yellow. “In smaller apartments, kitchens often become a kind of social hub, both in everyday life or when you have people visiting,” says Lookofsky. “You want these spaces to reflect the people who use them and support interactions and everyday life.”
Merrill replaced the previous carpet with a similar shag variety.
Emerald-green paint outfits the cabinetry, making the wood fronts pop. The wine-colored, velvet sofa was custom designed by Reath.
London-based husband and wife design duo Chan + Eayrs turned a loft apartment in a former shoe factory into the Beldi—a stunning, richly textured contemporary home.
The original living room was converted into an open-plan kitchen and dining area with a living room that can be reconfigured into a bedroom. The use of natural materials and the large windows that flood the space with natural light and frame the views make the small space feel bright and airy.
Designed by Studio B Architecture + Interiors, this modern farmhouse in Aspen allows a couple’s art collection to shine with understated finishes and materials. Views and natural light were maximized via large spans of glass to instill a sense of airiness while the same wood used throughout the home added warmth. The minimalist interiors provide a muted canvas for their artifacts collected from travels to Africa and Indonesia, and art which includes 8-foot wooden sculptures, baskets from around the world, and Native American pieces including from R.C. Gorman.
Reveals at the ceiling highlight the wooden roof detail in this Taiwan apartment remodel.
A view down the aisle to the bathroom, with the kitchen on the left and the eat/work counter on the right. The Modern Caravan combined walnut cabinetry and red oak flooring, with white counters, tile, and walls.
The informal side entrance leads right into the open living space, which hosts a family room, dining room, and kitchen.
cozy by the fire
Breakfast bar seating lies next to a tiny, efficient kitchen.
The couple efficiently divided the space to create fully functional zones. This view is from the bed looking towards the other end of the Airstream.
On the second floor, the Megacabinet culminates in a desk with a buffet and a wine fridge, as well as a sofa with hidden storage.
Ample storage is provided in the kitchen area and the steps leading up to the bed.
The kitchen has a breakfast bar for casual dining.
The updated kitchen offers contemporary living with a midcentury-modern vibe.
The floor in which the living and dining rooms are located on is made of reclaimed wood. The space takes on a midcentury vibe and has been furnished with pieces from Brazilian designers from the 1950s and 60s, such as Jorge Zalszupin and Sergio Rodrigues.
Architect: Waind Gohil + Potter Architects Photography: Anthony Coleman