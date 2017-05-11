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All Photos/living/furniture : bar/floors : rug

Living Room Bar Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

For Urbanism Design's first project, interior designer Pamela Lin-Tam made the atrium the centerpiece of this Eichler. Here, the living area enticingly faces the swimming pool.
Interior designer Angela Belt selected a hand-knotted Sial rug from Design Within Reach for this Westport, Connecticut, home. Featuring a slight shimmer and a blend of neutral tones, the rug is a blend of different fibers, including viscose and cotton.
The firm also created a bespoke bar for easy entertaining.
Merrill replaced the previous carpet with a similar shag variety.
Emerald-green paint outfits the cabinetry, making the wood fronts pop. The wine-colored, velvet sofa was custom designed by Reath.
An open floor plan seamlessly weaves the home's main living areas together. Here, another look at the living room which features an exposed wood ceiling and beams.
Designed by Studio B Architecture + Interiors, this modern farmhouse in Aspen allows a couple’s art collection to shine with understated finishes and materials. Views and natural light were maximized via large spans of glass to instill a sense of airiness while the same wood used throughout the home added warmth. The minimalist interiors provide a muted canvas for their artifacts collected from travels to Africa and Indonesia, and art which includes 8-foot wooden sculptures, baskets from around the world, and Native American pieces including from R.C. Gorman.
The step-down bar is original to the home and was handmade with four different alternating kinds of wood.
"Cody's masterful composition of form, light, and layout is on display throughout the home, including large walls of glass that create seamless transitions between inside spaces and outside surroundings," states the listing.
A view of the living room and kitchen.
All of the lights are equipped with dimming mechanisms, and they emit a honey-hued glow to create a sense of warmth.
The lucky contest winner and their guest will be treated to a Renaissance-inspired aperitif in a sitting room with an intimate view of the Mona Lisa.
The home's asymmetrical gabled roof defines the ceiling heights of the interior spaces.
The dining nook sits between the kitchen and the living room.
Domespace's unique system and design allows for the entire structure to rotate. This enables you to orient your home's windows to face or oppose the sun anytime you want in order to balance passively the internal temperature and reduce energy consumption.
The kitchen overlooks a sitting area and enjoys atrium views.
A casual bar area is immediately elevated by elegant hardwood, while a breezy sitting room is perfect for entertaining.
Spaces flow freely from one to the next, creating a continuous open floor plan.
Walnut casework anchors both sides of the original fireplace. Steel plate provides a modern interpretation of the traditional hearth.
A look at the living area.
The interior is bright and airy with a white tongue and groove ceiling.
Breakfast bar seating lies next to a tiny, efficient kitchen.
The couple efficiently divided the space to create fully functional zones. This view is from the bed looking towards the other end of the Airstream.
The Nate's communal lounge and kitchen.
Prices start at $2,850 and include utilities and furnishings, allowing residents to readily move into an ‘Instagram-worthy’ home. A dedicated Node community curator helps residents settle in.
The lobby area.
Expansive windows on both sides of the open living area bring the outside in. Marvin doors, the Ultimate Swinging French door, flank the mahogany-wrapped fireplace and provide easy access to the screened porch.
By removing walls, inserting new windows, and utilizing a lighter color palette, this historic home has been treated to a modern new look.
The interior stonework echoes the exterior, so that it feels as though the structure has been carved from the hillside.
Retractable walls allow the interior to fluidly merge with its natural surroundings. Per the architects: "While trying to always maintain the relationship between built and wild, the indoors opens completely to allow the breeze and the red sunset light to inundate the space."
The living room flows into the dining room and the kitchen for easy entertaining.
Spotted gum flooring was used throughout the living spaces. The ground floor houses the kitchen, living room, and dining areas as well as two bedrooms. The upper floor contains the master suite.
Lined with new terrazzo flooring edged with blue tile, the open-plan living room is anchored by a corner gas fireplace.
The updated kitchen offers contemporary living with a midcentury-modern vibe.
The interiors lead to a large, covered terrace through generous sliding doors.
After: The kitchen faces the back garden and benefits from a double height atrium space. Pine has been used for the kitchen flooring and cabinets. Extensive glazing gives the ground floor living spaces a direct visual link with the courtyard and terrace.
A soaring ceiling delivers a sense of drama to the open-plan great room.
Although this living space is open to the open-plan kitchen/dining area, the change in levels between the two rooms makes it feel like two separate spaces.
Wraparound windows and sliding glass doors lead to the mahogany deck, giving the home a strong sense of indoor/outdoor living.
The floor in which the living and dining rooms are located on is made of reclaimed wood. The space takes on a midcentury vibe and has been furnished with pieces from Brazilian designers from the 1950s and 60s, such as Jorge Zalszupin and Sergio Rodrigues.
The open kitchen gently tucks under the upper floors and the wood and metal stair that delicately weaves its way upward. The large bay windows draw daylight in from both sides.
The living spaces are orientated to the north, while the bedrooms have been placed in the south of the home.
Cradle-to-cradle certified carpet from the Shaw Group adds a warm layer in the living room.
Terrazzo tile floors with solid brass are featured throughout the open plan layout. The cork inserts between the ceiling's vaulted beams were inspired by home's original design.
Arbel’s projects—both products and architectural commissions—follow a chronological numbering system. The house itself is his 23rd design, while the one-of-a-kind glass pendants that accent nearly every room like a starscape are called “28.”
An overview of the spaces.
The living room features a double-height ceiling and anchored by the dual indoor-outdoor fireplace.
The walls are original Philippine mahogany and offer authentic midcentury charm.
The ceilings have been painted white creating a more expansive sense of space.
The open plan kitchen living area was designed for entertaining.
The living room includes a fireplace and hidden wet bar.
Common space
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