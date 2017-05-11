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All Photos/living/furniture : bar/floors : light hardwood

Living Room Bar Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

RJ and Frances took down the wall to connect the kitchen with the living area, improving the home’s circulation.
The family of three (soon to be four) uses the minimalist-inspired cabin in the Catskills as their peaceful weekend getaway. In the future they hope to build a larger home and turn the cabin into a guest house.
A deck just off the living room wraps a pool, while the roof provides cover for outdoor seating.
The owners are a young couple with two teenage boys, and they wanted their home to be fluidly connected to nature, as well as passively cooled (read: no air-conditioning). This was accomplished via operable louvers, large openings, and multiple indoor/outdoor spaces.
Clerestories brighten up the living area, which is situated between the bedroom and the kitchen-and-dining space of the open-plan home.
The coffee table in the living area is an old trunk Ryan and Catherine found in a shed on their property.
The original living room was converted into an open-plan kitchen and dining area with a living room that can be reconfigured into a bedroom. The use of natural materials and the large windows that flood the space with natural light and frame the views make the small space feel bright and airy.
Living Room
Designed by Studio B Architecture + Interiors, this modern farmhouse in Aspen allows a couple’s art collection to shine with understated finishes and materials. Views and natural light were maximized via large spans of glass to instill a sense of airiness while the same wood used throughout the home added warmth. The minimalist interiors provide a muted canvas for their artifacts collected from travels to Africa and Indonesia, and art which includes 8-foot wooden sculptures, baskets from around the world, and Native American pieces including from R.C. Gorman.
The backsplash is a tarnished sheet of bronze. Raft Stools by Norm Architects provide understated seating.
A view down the aisle to the bathroom, with the kitchen on the left and the eat/work counter on the right. The Modern Caravan combined walnut cabinetry and red oak flooring, with white counters, tile, and walls.
Bar cart and photographic art.
The bold form of the roofline and the geometric windows were balanced with a streamlined approach to the interior, which is composed of light-washed oak floors and white-painted boards at the ceiling.
The lucky contest winner and their guest will be treated to a Renaissance-inspired aperitif in a sitting room with an intimate view of the Mona Lisa.
Domespace's unique system and design allows for the entire structure to rotate. This enables you to orient your home's windows to face or oppose the sun anytime you want in order to balance passively the internal temperature and reduce energy consumption.
Spaces flow freely from one to the next, creating a continuous open floor plan.
Walnut casework anchors both sides of the original fireplace. Steel plate provides a modern interpretation of the traditional hearth.
The apartment measures just under 540 square feet. Natural light streams in from two dormer windows and skylights on the upper level.
Two dormer windows provide plenty of daylight for the open-plan kitchen, dining, and living room.
Founded by three couples in Portland, Oregon in 2014, Tiny Heirloom designs tiny homes including this flexible model called The Goose. Most models feature a lofted bedroom and an open kitchen; The Goose, because of the use of a gooseneck trailer, actually features a second floor.
With its tranquil color palette and casual furnishings, the living room oozes laid-back sophistication.
Expansive windows on both sides of the open living area bring the outside in. Marvin doors, the Ultimate Swinging French door, flank the mahogany-wrapped fireplace and provide easy access to the screened porch.
A great way to spend the day reading a book.
Although this living space is open to the open-plan kitchen/dining area, the change in levels between the two rooms makes it feel like two separate spaces.
Wraparound windows and sliding glass doors lead to the mahogany deck, giving the home a strong sense of indoor/outdoor living.
The open kitchen gently tucks under the upper floors and the wood and metal stair that delicately weaves its way upward. The large bay windows draw daylight in from both sides.
Media Room
Belgium, North of the West-Flemish village of Westouter one can find a plot in an open and rural landscape, heavily influenced by the typical agricultural activities in the area. The setting has had a great impact on the design of this single family house, which is solemnly surrounded by a few farms and a group of trees here and there. The atypical shape of the parcel, together with the not so ideal orientation of the plot have been transformed into remarkable assets for the project.
The living room features elegant wallpaper from Thibaut.
© Vojteck Ketz courtesy of Marta Nowicka &amp; Co.
Architect: Waind Gohil + Potter Architects Photography: Anthony Coleman
When a Manhattan family approached Frame Design Lab to create a more private master bedroom, they imagined the firm would simply rework a few closet walls. Instead, partners Nina Cook John and Anne-Marie Singer proposed a bold plan to divide the space by adding a 60-square-foot unit in the middle of the floor plan to reorganize the flow.
In the living room, a custom chaise by Shimna and an Archibald Gran Comfort chair by Poltrona Frau surround a custom lacquer coffee table by BenchCraft.The lights, made from recycled cardboard, are by Seattle design studio Graypants.
Inside of rental unit
Attic stair