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All Photos/living/furniture : bar/floors : brick

Living Room Bar Brick Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Merrill replaced the previous carpet with a similar shag variety.
Emerald-green paint outfits the cabinetry, making the wood fronts pop. The wine-colored, velvet sofa was custom designed by Reath.
London-based husband and wife design duo Chan + Eayrs turned a loft apartment in a former shoe factory into the Beldi—a stunning, richly textured contemporary home.
The Zyklus chair in the sitting area has been reupholstered in Pierre Frey velvet.