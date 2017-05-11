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All Photos/living/floors : vinyl/lighting : recessed

Living Room Vinyl Floors Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Furnishings fold away to create a sense of spaciousness in the compact Airstream. The vinyl floor is from Altra floor in the UK.
The maple kitchen cabinets are punctuated by leather and brass pulls.
Whitewashed brick wall, Maple butcher block bench/hearth, Fenix & Steel fireplace by Lignum Cabinets
The sun-drenched main living area opens up to a galley kitchen and a convertible U-sofa that transforms into a queen-sized bed for occasional guests.
"Selection of materiality was critical in creating the illusion of more space than the actual footprint of the houseboat," Harry said.
View of Skyline and River from Kitchen