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All Photos/living/floors : vinyl/lighting : pendant

Living Room Vinyl Floors Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Yellow vinyl floor tile defines the new living room and keeps the interior from veering too industrial. “You need to offset the brick with something simple,” says Tom. “Otherwise, you get too many textures.” The lights and coffee table were found at local vintage stores.
The central stair divides the home in two, but internal windows maintain open sight lines between the various spaces.
All of the northern windows follow the angle of the existing roofline and align with each other between the living room, deck, and stairwell. Full-height glass sliding doors open directly from the living room onto the deck.
The joinery in the upstairs living room conceals what the kids call "Narnia doors." These doors lead to a space in the roof cavity where a bathroom will be built at a later date.
The fixed-gear bicycle hanging above the couch serves as an art piece; Chen no longer rides the bike. Le Corbusier Projecteur 165 pendant lights hang in the corner.
A clear delineation lies between the oak-clad box that houses the entry, kitchen, and bathroom on the right, and the white-walled living room and bedroom.
A Hem table and Muuto rug center the living area.
The open-plan living area is laid with Armstrong 12 x 24 LVT tile flooring.
Now the living area flows gracefully into the dining room and connects the view to the backyard. The new eight-foot by 11-foot window on the back wall ensures lots of natural light and "a true indoor-outdoor feel," says Naber. "We have beautiful sunsets and love being able to look out the windows into our backyard."