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All Photos/living/floors : vinyl/furniture : end tables

Living Room Vinyl Floors End Tables Design Photos and Ideas

All of the northern windows follow the angle of the existing roofline and align with each other between the living room, deck, and stairwell. Full-height glass sliding doors open directly from the living room onto the deck.
The joinery in the upstairs living room conceals what the kids call "Narnia doors." These doors lead to a space in the roof cavity where a bathroom will be built at a later date.
All of the home's signature windows and doors are still intact, as is the rich original Birch paneling and post-and-beam construction. An atypical VCT tile lines the interior flooring.
The maple kitchen cabinets are punctuated by leather and brass pulls.
The open floor plan, which blends dining and living spaces, is ideal for family or friendly gatherings. The 20-foot ceilings give the home a loft-like feel.
The fixed-gear bicycle hanging above the couch serves as an art piece; Chen no longer rides the bike. Le Corbusier Projecteur 165 pendant lights hang in the corner.
Sleek storage