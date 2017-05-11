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All Photos/living/floors : vinyl/furniture : desk

Living Room Vinyl Floors Desk Design Photos and Ideas

The designer clad the interior walls and ceiling with a pale birch veneer and vinyl flooring. The living area of the tiny home displays a built-in convertible table and daybed.
Tall ceilings provide a light and airy feeling for the living room.
The central stair divides the home in two, but internal windows maintain open sight lines between the various spaces.