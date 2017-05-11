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All Photos/living/floors : vinyl/furniture : bench

Living Room Vinyl Floors Bench Design Photos and Ideas

The open-plan interior is outfitted with a round wood table and upholstered chairs in the dining area and a leather-covered sofa and a wood bench-turned-coffee table in the living space.
An aluminum-framed garage-style glass door that's motorized rolls up and links the interior of the home to its wooded surround.
A third floor walk-up, sized at only 376 square feet, has been renovated into the home for Jack Chen of Tsai Design. A multifunctional built-in conceals this TV screen, and a pull-out work station and computer monitor are hidden in the adjacent cabinet.
Schutten created wood storage beneath a built-in plywood bench in the living area. "The fireplace is a Fintan Woodstove," he says. "It's small and efficient. Most woodstoves are too big for a tiny house."
Cables clip onto the ceiling to support an upper bunk, while the bench folds out into a bed. The Airstream can sleep seven comfortably.
"I based the whole palette off the orange wall sconces," says Robin, who purchased the lights off Ebay from Denmark.
Furnishings fold away to create a sense of spaciousness in the compact Airstream. The vinyl floor is from Altra floor in the UK.
The open floor plan, which blends dining and living spaces, is ideal for family or friendly gatherings. The 20-foot ceilings give the home a loft-like feel.
The stained-glass window was designed by Gowdy in collaboration with Joshua Graae. A hanging chair is a playful addition to the loft-like space, perfect for reading or enjoying a cup of tea.
The fixed-gear bicycle hanging above the couch serves as an art piece; Chen no longer rides the bike. Le Corbusier Projecteur 165 pendant lights hang in the corner.
Formerly lined in unfinished wood panels, the tiny house now has new paint, finishes, and upgraded cabinets.
Whitewashed brick wall, Maple butcher block bench/hearth, Fenix & Steel fireplace by Lignum Cabinets
A U-shaped living lounge can be converted into a sleeping area for guests.
The reading nook
Sleek storage
A hemp rug from Armadillo & Co complements botanical prints from Cloth Fabric.
"Selection of materiality was critical in creating the illusion of more space than the actual footprint of the houseboat," Harry said.
Interior Zen