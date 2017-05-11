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All Photos/living/floors : vinyl/furniture : bar

Living Room Vinyl Floors Bar Design Photos and Ideas

The eye never tires in this cozy bungalow, whether you’re staring through the sliding glass doors to the curvy swimming pool, following the sloping outline of the mountains, or appreciating the bright artwork that lines the walls of the two-bedroom, two-bathroom getaway.