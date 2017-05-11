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All Photos/living/floors : vinyl/floors : light hardwood

Living Room Vinyl Floors Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A U-shaped living lounge can be converted into a sleeping area for guests.
The sun-drenched main living area opens up to a galley kitchen and a convertible U-sofa that transforms into a queen-sized bed for occasional guests.