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All Photos/living/floors : travertine/lighting : pendant

Living Room Travertine Floors Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

In the sunken living room, the floor tile is by Ariostea and runs from inside to out. The sofa is Milo Baughman for Thayer Coggin.
Living Room
A long bench seat is built into the rear wall of the living room, allowing for various seating configurations and a relaxed atmosphere.
The Loft Box is on the top floor of an ’80s walk-up apartment. The removal of false ceilings allowed Cheok to insert an attic that overlooks the living and dining spaces.
The living space is anchored by an oversized, sculptural fireplace made from blackened steel by David Edelman. The design incorporates graduated rectangular tiers and is flanked by matching sound speakers.
The On the Rocks sofa designed by Francesco Binfaré for Edra has seating on both sides to maximize appreciation of the views.
A brushed brass fireplace surround subtly repeats the architectural curves. The bespoke ceiling fixture is by DH Liberty LUX, the lighting firm of Design Haus Liberty, and handmade by UK artisans.
The main living space enjoys unfettered ocean views thanks to the beachfront location and the open glass door. Materials used in the home are decidedly weatherproof, like the travertine floors, the concrete thermal mass wall that runs the length of the home, and even the hardware on most of the furniture. Starfire glass railings along the patio cut down on blowing sand and provide a measure of safety.
Hallway