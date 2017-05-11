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All Photos/living/floors : travertine/furniture : table

Living Room Travertine Floors Table Design Photos and Ideas

Den
Living Room
Different shades of brown can bring a calm, earthy feel to living rooms and studies.
A brushed brass fireplace surround subtly repeats the architectural curves. The bespoke ceiling fixture is by DH Liberty LUX, the lighting firm of Design Haus Liberty, and handmade by UK artisans.
The entrance to the hotel’s main volume is through a plantation of white flower cherry trees. The common areas include the reception, main hall, meeting room, bar, and restaurant. There are also 10 rooms with private patios, each with a fruit tree.