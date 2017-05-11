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All Photos/living/floors : travertine/furniture : sectional

Living Room Travertine Floors Sectional Design Photos and Ideas

The Loft Box is on the top floor of an ’80s walk-up apartment. The removal of false ceilings allowed Cheok to insert an attic that overlooks the living and dining spaces.
The On the Rocks sofa designed by Francesco Binfaré for Edra has seating on both sides to maximize appreciation of the views.
The living room is flanked with views of two courtyards to the north and south.
Lower level lounge, leading to pool and canyon views.