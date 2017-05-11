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All Photos/living/floors : travertine/furniture : media cabinet

Living Room Travertine Floors Media Cabinet Design Photos and Ideas

Living Room
Art by Zoe Pawlak sits on the mantle with an Eames Bird from Herman Miller.
Cuddington had the drywall removed to reveal the house’s original structural framework, which in turn screens the living areas while also allowing visual connection with the front door. "Having the ability to just swap out [the drywall] and open it up gave the home a sense of arrival and a preface to the type of materials that were being used in the project," says Cuddington.
The team removed the dropped ceiling and attic above to expose the tongue-and-groove paneling and the supports at the roof. A Swan Chair by Fritz Hansen sits with the client’s sofa and USM media cabinet.