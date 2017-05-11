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All Photos/living/floors : travertine/floors : slate

Living Room Travertine Floors Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

When you first walk into the lobby of W Koh Samui, you’ll be treated to modern art, patches of green space, and an abundance of open air. But the real treat is just beyond the lobby: an infinity pool overlooking the Gulf of Thailand.