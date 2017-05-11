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All Photos/living/floors : travertine/floors : rug

Living Room Travertine Floors Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Den
Living Room
A long bench seat is built into the rear wall of the living room, allowing for various seating configurations and a relaxed atmosphere.
The living area features a weathered metal fireplace, warm wood furniture, and travertine floors sourced by Destefano Marble & Granite.
Perry's vibrant sense of style and color permeates the home and vintage finds are mixed with contemporary pieces.
The room is wrapped in walls of glass, showcasing the lush surroundings.
The living room is flanked with views of two courtyards to the north and south.
In this view of the living room, the landscaped courtyard is visible. "External spaces become an extension of living zones, maximizing the usable area of the site and contributing to the sense of generosity of space," the architects explain.
The extensive glass walls are composed of sliding panels in order to create complete indoor/outdoor flow with the courtyards on either side. "The two main courtyards are oriented to maximize morning sunlight into the home and permit cross ventilation," note the architects.
The glass addition wraps a tiled courtyard with a slim lap pool that is bordered on the other side with another landscaped courtyard.