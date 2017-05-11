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All Photos/living/floors : travertine/fireplace : gas burning

Living Room Travertine Floors Gas Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

A brushed brass fireplace surround subtly repeats the architectural curves. The bespoke ceiling fixture is by DH Liberty LUX, the lighting firm of Design Haus Liberty, and handmade by UK artisans.