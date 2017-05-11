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All Photos/living/floors : terra cotta tile/lighting : wall

Living Room Terra Cotta Tile Floors Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

"We can't get enough of the ceramic tile flooring, it's so Brazilian and it looks surprisingly good in the interior of an apartment,
The living room is full of furniture from Chris’s company, Isokon Plus, including the cabinet, the side table, and the Loop coffee table, a recent design by Barber &amp; Osgerby. The sofa is from Swedese.
The plan allows light to flow from one area of the house to another. It also provides views from the entryway to the back of the home.
One wall of the entry area and the second living room is entirely clad in solid oak. Here the material forms a minimalist but natural backdrop for a seating area with wall-mounted lighting fixtures.
The palette continues with natural materials like solid oak, which is native to France, and terra-cotta floor tiles, which are typically found in the region. Dark blue and black furniture, upholstery, and light fixtures complement the lighter tones of the white walls and wood.