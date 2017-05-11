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All Photos/living/floors : terra cotta tile/lighting : track

Living Room Terra Cotta Tile Floors Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

View of wardrobe corridor with cupboard and studio in the living room
Considered the first Usonian prototype, the Jacobs House (or Jacobs I) in Madison, WI (constructed 1936-1937) was built for just $5,000 in its day and was the model for affordable, middle-class housing in mid-century America.
An asymmetrical stone fireplace is a dramatic focal point in the open plan.
Sliding glass doors enable easy indoor/outdoor circulation.
The home's post-and-beam construction leads the eye straight from the central atrium to the backyard on the opposite side.