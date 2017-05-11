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All Photos/living/floors : terra cotta tile/lighting : table

Living Room Terra Cotta Tile Floors Table Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The living room is full of furniture from Chris’s company, Isokon Plus, including the cabinet, the side table, and the Loop coffee table, a recent design by Barber &amp; Osgerby. The sofa is from Swedese.
The Flintstone House living room has a cavernous feel.
The dark woodwork added to the appreciation of the home's Hudson River views.