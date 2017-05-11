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All Photos/living/floors : terra cotta tile/lighting : recessed

Living Room Terra Cotta Tile Floors Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

This full-height bay window juts out of the home, allowing one to “step into” the desert scenery. Poles supporting the ramada pierce down into the living spaces, establishing a continuous connection between the two structures.