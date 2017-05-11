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All Photos/living/floors : terra cotta tile/lighting : pendant

Living Room Terra Cotta Tile Floors Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

"We can't get enough of the ceramic tile flooring, it's so Brazilian and it looks surprisingly good in the interior of an apartment,
A vintage ladder in the foyer leads to a hidden loft above the kitchen.
High on the east bank of New York's Hudson River, a special midcentury home receives a stunning renovation inspired by the strength of its initial design.
Reds are great for designers and homeowners who want to be courageous with color. In fact, Frank Lloyd Wright's favorite shade was Cherokee Red. He used it throughout his residential projects, often covering entire floors with it.
The entry foyer features San Felipe tiles from Arto Brick, and the living room has all new windows with beautiful architectural lines.
#modern #midcenturymodern #interior #multilevel #exposedbeams #livingroom #raykappe #losangeles Photo courtesy of João Canziani