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All Photos/living/floors : terra cotta tile/lighting : floor

Living Room Terra Cotta Tile Floors Floor Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Considered the first Usonian prototype, the Jacobs House (or Jacobs I) in Madison, WI (constructed 1936-1937) was built for just $5,000 in its day and was the model for affordable, middle-class housing in mid-century America.
The renovation referenced original drawings and historic photographs, and was sensitive to the home's original design. The living room once featured built-in cabinets and a sofa, similar to the current configuration.
The home's post-and-beam construction leads the eye straight from the central atrium to the backyard on the opposite side.