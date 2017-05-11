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All Photos/living/floors : terra cotta tile/furniture : table

Living Room Terra Cotta Tile Floors Table Design Photos and Ideas

"We can't get enough of the ceramic tile flooring, it's so Brazilian and it looks surprisingly good in the interior of an apartment,
Designed by Marià Castelló Architecture, Es Pou is a home for a young couple that live full time on the Mediterranean island of Formentera. The firm brought the warm colors of the surrounding oat and wheat fields inside by way of pressed terra-cotta tiles on the floors and Catalan <i>boveda</i> ceiling arches. In keeping with the project’s hyperlocal intent, the firm sourced simple rattan and wood furniture from Formentera artisans.
Considered the first Usonian prototype, the Jacobs House (or Jacobs I) in Madison, WI (constructed 1936-1937) was built for just $5,000 in its day and was the model for affordable, middle-class housing in mid-century America.
The dark woodwork added to the appreciation of the home's Hudson River views.
#modern #midcenturymodern #interior #multilevel #exposedbeams #livingroom #raykappe #losangeles Photo courtesy of João Canziani