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All Photos/living/floors : terra cotta tile/furniture : storage

Living Room Terra Cotta Tile Floors Storage Design Photos and Ideas

"We can't get enough of the ceramic tile flooring, it's so Brazilian and it looks surprisingly good in the interior of an apartment,
View of wardrobe corridor with cupboard and studio in the living room
The living room is full of furniture from Chris’s company, Isokon Plus, including the cabinet, the side table, and the Loop coffee table, a recent design by Barber &amp; Osgerby. The sofa is from Swedese.
The renovation referenced original drawings and historic photographs, and was sensitive to the home's original design. The living room once featured built-in cabinets and a sofa, similar to the current configuration.
Midcentury California beach culture and the classic look of the Mediterranean coast blend to create cozy, lush lounge spaces in this Laguna Beach retreat.
The dark woodwork added to the appreciation of the home's Hudson River views.