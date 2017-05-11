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All Photos/living/floors : terra cotta tile/furniture : sofa

Living Room Terra Cotta Tile Floors Sofa Design Photos and Ideas

"We can't get enough of the ceramic tile flooring, it's so Brazilian and it looks surprisingly good in the interior of an apartment,
This full-height bay window juts out of the home, allowing one to “step into” the desert scenery. Poles supporting the ramada pierce down into the living spaces, establishing a continuous connection between the two structures.
The living room is full of furniture from Chris’s company, Isokon Plus, including the cabinet, the side table, and the Loop coffee table, a recent design by Barber &amp; Osgerby. The sofa is from Swedese.
The plan allows light to flow from one area of the house to another. It also provides views from the entryway to the back of the home.
One wall of the entry area and the second living room is entirely clad in solid oak. Here the material forms a minimalist but natural backdrop for a seating area with wall-mounted lighting fixtures.
The palette continues with natural materials like solid oak, which is native to France, and terra-cotta floor tiles, which are typically found in the region. Dark blue and black furniture, upholstery, and light fixtures complement the lighter tones of the white walls and wood.
Considered the first Usonian prototype, the Jacobs House (or Jacobs I) in Madison, WI (constructed 1936-1937) was built for just $5,000 in its day and was the model for affordable, middle-class housing in mid-century America.
The renovation referenced original drawings and historic photographs, and was sensitive to the home's original design. The living room once featured built-in cabinets and a sofa, similar to the current configuration.
An asymmetrical stone fireplace is a dramatic focal point in the open plan.
Sliding glass doors enable easy indoor/outdoor circulation.
Midcentury California beach culture and the classic look of the Mediterranean coast blend to create cozy, lush lounge spaces in this Laguna Beach retreat.
The living space has french doors leading to a separate study.
The patterned use of handmade Beldi tiles is used to delineate the space. The vintage olive-green leather sofa is from Mario Bellini Camaleonda.
A look at the open-plan living space.
The entry foyer features San Felipe tiles from Arto Brick, and the living room has all new windows with beautiful architectural lines.
The dark woodwork added to the appreciation of the home's Hudson River views.