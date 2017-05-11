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All Photos/living/floors : terra cotta tile/furniture : ottomans

Living Room Terra Cotta Tile Floors Ottomans Design Photos and Ideas

"We can't get enough of the ceramic tile flooring, it's so Brazilian and it looks surprisingly good in the interior of an apartment,
The home's post-and-beam construction leads the eye straight from the central atrium to the backyard on the opposite side.