Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/floors : terra cotta tile/furniture : bench

Living Room Terra Cotta Tile Floors Bench Design Photos and Ideas

Reds are great for designers and homeowners who want to be courageous with color. In fact, Frank Lloyd Wright's favorite shade was Cherokee Red. He used it throughout his residential projects, often covering entire floors with it.
The living space has french doors leading to a separate study.
The patterned use of handmade Beldi tiles is used to delineate the space. The vintage olive-green leather sofa is from Mario Bellini Camaleonda.
A look at the open-plan living space.