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All Photos/living/floors : terra cotta tile/floors : linoleum

Living Room Terra Cotta Tile Floors Linoleum Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The renovation referenced original drawings and historic photographs, and was sensitive to the home's original design. The living room once featured built-in cabinets and a sofa, similar to the current configuration.
The home's post-and-beam construction leads the eye straight from the central atrium to the backyard on the opposite side.