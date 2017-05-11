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All Photos/living/floors : terra cotta tile/fireplace : wood burning

Living Room Terra Cotta Tile Floors Wood Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

Ocean View with cozy vintage Malm handmade fire stove.
This full-height bay window juts out of the home, allowing one to “step into” the desert scenery. Poles supporting the ramada pierce down into the living spaces, establishing a continuous connection between the two structures.
The yoga and meditation room is left open for places to move and stretch. In the corner is a Root’d Home hand chair.
High on the east bank of New York's Hudson River, a special midcentury home receives a stunning renovation inspired by the strength of its initial design.
The renovation referenced original drawings and historic photographs, and was sensitive to the home's original design. The living room once featured built-in cabinets and a sofa, similar to the current configuration.
The home's post-and-beam construction leads the eye straight from the central atrium to the backyard on the opposite side.
The dark woodwork added to the appreciation of the home's Hudson River views.
One of the defining design elements of the home is that the entire floor is made up of original terra-cotta tiles which only required a cleaning.