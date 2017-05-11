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All Photos/living/floors : terra cotta tile/fireplace : standard layout

Living Room Terra Cotta Tile Floors Standard Layout Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

This full-height bay window juts out of the home, allowing one to “step into” the desert scenery. Poles supporting the ramada pierce down into the living spaces, establishing a continuous connection between the two structures.
The yoga and meditation room is left open for places to move and stretch. In the corner is a Root’d Home hand chair.
The home's post-and-beam construction leads the eye straight from the central atrium to the backyard on the opposite side.
Midcentury California beach culture and the classic look of the Mediterranean coast blend to create cozy, lush lounge spaces in this Laguna Beach retreat.
The entry foyer features San Felipe tiles from Arto Brick, and the living room has all new windows with beautiful architectural lines.
The hotel is filled with a mix of vintage pieces from different eras, many sourced from the Perez Design District in Cathedral City and Etsy. The Antiques Gallery of Palm Springs in Sunny Dunes was a favorite source for "smalls," the quirky midcentury accessories like resin grapes or gravel art that can be found throughout the hotel. "Buying this type of furniture, you can't agonize over it," Kathy says. "If you think about it too long and wait, it may be gone."