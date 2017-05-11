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All Photos/living/floors : terra cotta tile/fireplace : corner

Living Room Terra Cotta Tile Floors Corner Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The renovation referenced original drawings and historic photographs, and was sensitive to the home's original design. The living room once featured built-in cabinets and a sofa, similar to the current configuration.
An asymmetrical stone fireplace is a dramatic focal point in the open plan.
Sliding glass doors enable easy indoor/outdoor circulation.