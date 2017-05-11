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All Photos/living/floors : slate/lighting : ceiling

Living Room Slate Floors Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Rossi did not carry the dividing wall between the bedroom and living room all the way up to the ceiling, so as not to break up the treatment up there, instead designing the wall as a custom storage and display unit.
With reclaimed materials and an open, airy design, Casa Iporanga by architect Daniel Fromer melds with its verdant surroundings.
The living room includes a Tai Ping rug, Philip Arctander armchairs, a Marco Fine Furniture sofa, and a MRCW Design Build coffee table.
In the finished living room, the biggest draw is the view. Feldman took out the sliding door system and implemented a pocket door system with one large 34-by-12 foot window.
The project team excavated a portion of the backyard to create a sunken patio that seamlessly meets the grade of the interior living spaces. The interior flooring is large-scale honed basalt tile (24" x 48" in size), which becomes 24" x 48" flamed basalt tile at the exterior patio.
A band of clerestory windows runs along the south side of the garden room. Sliding glass doors separate the space from a formal dining area.
The star of the home is a two-story garden room. A wall of floor-to-ceiling windows ushers sunlight into the voluminous space, from which several other living areas branch off.
Downstairs in the guest quarters, a Murphy bed provides another sleeping spot, and a casual TV room is outfitted with a rustic-yet-modern aesthetic.
Large slabs of slate were used throughout the home for flooring, adding a natural element.
Serene natural materials were used throughout the house to weather well under harsh conditions, as well as to create the sublime color palette.
Side table by Oliver Bonas.
The original brick wall is made of a sand-lime mix; in front of it sits a sofa by Robin Day for Habitat. In the study, a Louis De Poortere rug, from a collection inspired by the 1960s, evokes Farnley Hey’s early years. The Yorkstone flooring has been well varnished over time. The seating unit is by Robin Day and the side table is by Oliver Bonas.
The entryway greets visitors with cedar-paneled ceilings and a strong midcentury vibe.
Just off the living room, a cozy den (which served as the home's original living room before renovations) with an earthy stone-inlay fireplace provides a comfortable spot for reading.
Designed for indoor/outdoor living, the large open-plan great room is central to the home's layout. It features a stone fireplace and full-height sliding doors which open to the outdoor pool area.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
From this covered area, you can enter into either the main building cluster or the annex. "It functions as a protected and semi-tempered zone (without particular heating) between the main part and the annex," says Stinessen. "It also provides an additional layer to the natural ventilation during summertime, even on windy or rainy days."
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The home is perfect for entertaining.
Mid-century modern furniture, including a Fat Chance Sofa and Chair, an Eames surfboard coffee table, and a Gino Sarfatti Triennale Lamp by Arteluce, decorate the living room.
Living room addition with new roof and windows