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All Photos/living/floors : slate/furniture : lamps

Living Room Slate Floors Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

Rossi did not carry the dividing wall between the bedroom and living room all the way up to the ceiling, so as not to break up the treatment up there, instead designing the wall as a custom storage and display unit.
Derek and the dogs bask in the warm sunlight by one of the bay windows. Derek and Jean are keen supporters of local artists, and they have decorated the space with pieces by Banele Khoza, Conrad Botes, and Jeanne Gaigher. The living room lamp is by Douglas’s husband and firm partner, Jan, while the bentwood armchair and side tables are vintage finds.
Limestone used on the exterior was employed inside as well, creating material continuity on the interior and exterior. Minimalistic bi-folding doors separate the screened porch from the voluminous pine-clad family room.
A band of clerestory windows runs along the south side of the garden room. Sliding glass doors separate the space from a formal dining area.
The star of the home is a two-story garden room. A wall of floor-to-ceiling windows ushers sunlight into the voluminous space, from which several other living areas branch off.
Floor lamps by Philippe Starck for Flos.
The entirety of the Parker Palm Springs—including its retro lobby—was conceived by none other than legendary designer Jonathan Adler himself.
When you first walk into the lobby of W Koh Samui, you’ll be treated to modern art, patches of green space, and an abundance of open air. But the real treat is just beyond the lobby: an infinity pool overlooking the Gulf of Thailand.
The entryway greets visitors with cedar-paneled ceilings and a strong midcentury vibe.
Energetic artwork replaces the typical entertainment unit found in most living rooms.
Designed for indoor/outdoor living, the large open-plan great room is central to the home's layout. It features a stone fireplace and full-height sliding doors which open to the outdoor pool area.
Clerestory windows surround all rooms, providing the spaces with plentiful daylight.
More Japanese minka than Sears Roebuck, this kit home in the Bay Area—complete with a meditation room—provided the right bones for a renovation.
The post-and-beam construction is highlighted by the use of white paint against the ceiling's natural wood finish, creating a chic, modern look.