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All Photos/living/floors : slate/floors : medium hardwood

Living Room Slate Floors Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The sloped living room ceiling creates an intimate compression at the low end - a delightful spot to read within the tree tops, or enjoy snow falling on the street below.
Clerestory windows surround all rooms, providing the spaces with plentiful daylight.
Owner Shane Pliska has fully embraced the home's modernist style and profound connection to nature.
Living room opening out onto rear garden
Black slate hearth with wood stove. Millwork pod conceals entertainment area when not in use
Living room addition with new roof and windows