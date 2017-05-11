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All Photos/living/floors : slate/fireplace : wood burning

Living Room Slate Floors Wood Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The entry doors lead into an expansive, open-plan living/dining area, where the flue of a wood-burning stove runs upward through the double-height space.
Limestone used on the exterior was employed inside as well, creating material continuity on the interior and exterior. Minimalistic bi-folding doors separate the screened porch from the voluminous pine-clad family room.
Blouin and Dupont kept the river rock surrounding the fireplace despite its loud texture "because the smoothness, or overall materiality of the house, gives a sense of balance to the living room," says Blouin.
The sloped living room ceiling creates an intimate compression at the low end - a delightful spot to read within the tree tops, or enjoy snow falling on the street below.
The lower-level den features an original built-in couch, a fireplace, and a hidden movie projector. Sliding glass doors on the opposite wall lead to a covered patio.
The Great Home flows seamlessly from the living and dining area to the family room at the far wall.
Serene natural materials were used throughout the house to weather well under harsh conditions, as well as to create the sublime color palette.
Just off the living room, a cozy den (which served as the home's original living room before renovations) with an earthy stone-inlay fireplace provides a comfortable spot for reading.
Materials such as unpolished stone, used for the interior walls speak louder than statement furniture or décor.
Energetic artwork replaces the typical entertainment unit found in most living rooms.
Designed for indoor/outdoor living, the large open-plan great room is central to the home's layout. It features a stone fireplace and full-height sliding doors which open to the outdoor pool area.
From this covered area, you can enter into either the main building cluster or the annex. "It functions as a protected and semi-tempered zone (without particular heating) between the main part and the annex," says Stinessen. "It also provides an additional layer to the natural ventilation during summertime, even on windy or rainy days."
The fireplace becomes a quiet, sculptural accent in the main living space.
Mid-century modern furniture, including a Fat Chance Sofa and Chair, an Eames surfboard coffee table, and a Gino Sarfatti Triennale Lamp by Arteluce, decorate the living room.
This home in the snowy forests of Eastern Quebec, a centralized fireplace was built into a custom, multi-purpose cabinet welded from sheets of hot-rolled steel.
Living room opening out onto rear garden
Black slate hearth with wood stove. Millwork pod conceals entertainment area when not in use
View of Living Room
Living room addition with new roof and windows