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All Photos/living/floors : slate/fireplace : ribbon

Living Room Slate Floors Ribbon Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The post-and-beam construction is highlighted by the use of white paint against the ceiling's natural wood finish, creating a chic, modern look.
This six-bedroom villa in Brussels ha a cut-in stone fireplace underneath a glass-enclosed walkway.