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All Photos/living/floors : rug/lighting : floor

Living Room Rug Floors Floor Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

"We’ve got these tall walls and we’ve got a lot of artwork, and one thing I’ve learned on my rental journey is how to hang artwork without marring walls,
Sarolta Hüttl taps into family history as she outfits her home with primary color, industrial accents, and cherished heirlooms.
Tile was also saved in the demo to repair the opening around the new door frame.
Low-lying furniture and art makes the high-ceilinged living room appear even bigger. Most of the furnishings were sourced secondhand, though the hanging lamp is a DIY Nick made by fusing two paper shades together.
Emily and Jason Potter of DEN Los Angeles furnished the living area with Paul Laszlo's cane bench for Glenn of California, a Frank Lloyd Wright marble-topped “Taliesin” coffee table for Heritage Henredon and an Alvar Aalto lounge chair for Artek.
A lounge area in the bedroom is awash in color and cozy texture.
A BoConcept sectional is joined by a Yngve Ekström lounge chair and ottoman and an Eames chair in the living area. The couple found the vintage Danish coffee table at a flea market, while the traditional Indian stools were purchased for their wedding. Whitewashed poplar clads the far wall.
In the living area of actor Vincent Kartheiser’s Hollywood cabin, redesigned by Funn Roberts to maximize every last inch of space, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman mix with a couch and coffee table by Cisco Home from HD Buttercup. The table in the main room is from West Elm.
Brothers Nima and Soheil relax in the family room on an Eames lounge chair and a custom sofa they designed. “Mid-century architecture draws the outdoor environment indoors,” says Soheil. “There’s a lot of natural light, a lot of ventilation.”
San Francisco–based Michael Hennessey Architecture paid homage to Eichler's affinity for open spaces by reconfiguring the living area on the upper floor and moving the kitchen to organically connect the rooms.
Father’s Day is just around the corner, and we’re here to help you pick out the perfect gift for all the father figures in your life for Sunday, June 20.
"Make sure they love old houses as much as you do,” says Goldman, “or else you'll be fighting them when they want to do something that sacrifices the architecture that you love.”
Repainting isn't necessary to get new life out of old building materials—scraping paint off can provide an entirely new aesthetic that still speaks to an element's history and materiality.
If you have the time, it's also a good idea to remove all the items from your cabinets, wardrobes, and dressers to clean the insides with a rag that has been dampened with mild soapy water.
The plan is to add a roof terrace in the future, and owner-designer Uli Wagner has already framed an opening into the ceiling to accommodate a spiral stair leading to outdoor decking, instead of the current roof access from a ladder. "The moment I have the funds, I will move on with this plan," says Wagner. "I’d love to grow tomatoes with that view from Clinton Hill over downtown Brooklyn and Manhattan. There will also be plenty of space for an outdoor shower and a lush barbecue area with seating."
The Forest House’s warm-toned living room looks out onto a verdant garden enclosure.
Proportion and contrast allow for a fluid experience of space when moving through the home.
Large windows allow the lush, tropical garden to become a focus of the interior design. Ginger replaced the previous bulky shades with a sleek, motorized, exterior shade system. “They are on a timer,” she explains, “so that they automatically lower in the late afternoon for about four hours.”
After architect Andrew Berman renovated a 2,800-square-foot, two-bedroom SoHo loft, designer Justin Charette fitted out the interior with minimalist furnishings and built-ins to complement the landmark building’s industrial and historical features—including a pressed tin ceiling and exposed wood beams. Designed as a pied-à-terre for a bicoastal client, the converted loft retains its high ceilings and tall windows that flood the open-plan interior with natural light while introducing a more streamlined aesthetic that includes a neutral palette of white oak, exposed brick walls painted white, and sleek contemporary furnishings—many of which were sourced from local New York designers and makers.
Artistic and cultural influences collide in this unique setting, but Flore’s favorite feature is the ocean. "All the windows open up, and the space is an interior balcony," he says. "So you have sunlight and ocean in your face no matter what."
Wallpaper, ceiling features, George Nelson bubble lamps, and a slatted wood wall help differentiate areas in the open space. "I went a little crazy with wallpaper," says Flore. "I think it's more interesting than paint. But the best wallpaper here is this ocean. It’s good for creativity, good for life."
One of two Shiro Kuramata Ghost Lamps light up this scintillating living room featuring a storage unit by Eames, a Herman Miller clock, and a Kuramata-inspired florescent light fixture. An orange Womb Chair by Eero Saarinen and a Kazuhide Takahama Suzanne sofa surround an Eames "surfboard table."
A piece by contemporary Japanese artist Hisashi Otsuka hangs above the Ligne Roset sofa. The black Lucite Optique floor lamp hails from the 1980s.
The overlapping roofs rest on structural timber window frames, allowing for column-free views through the interior.
Sean Brown’s Toronto apartment is stacked with a collection of nostalgic magazines from the 90s and early 2000s, coordinating with his viral CD rugs.
The living and dining room look out to the central courtyard, promoting indoor/outdoor living. Here, five doors slide into a pocket in the wall to create a nearly 23-foot-wide opening on one side looking into the garden. Another set on the opposite side enhances cross ventilation.
Generous 11-foot-tall ceilings help make the rooms feel larger and brighter, and the curved edges introduce a quality Litera describes as “an endlessness and curiosity.” As part of the brief, the client also wanted an enormous saltwater aquarium that would mimic the conditions of the Great Barrier Reef. The 9.8-foot-long, 3.2-foot-deep tank runs along the wall of the living room in line with the kitchen cabinetry, and the structure of the floor was specially engineered to take the weight of the tank. “It’s an absolutely incredible feature of the home,” says architect Bronwyn Litera.
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The low-slung sofa, from Medley, is non-toxic—like almost all of the furnishings here. The kitchen, too, is built from non-toxic materials. “You could actually eat the stain we used for the floors,” says Christina. No- or low-VOC stains and sealers were used throughout, and the spray-foam insulation in the walls is also low-VOC.
The first-floor living room features a dramatic fireplace with a concrete surround and solid brass shelves that frame the wood storage and shelving.
The lounge room on the first floor features Fly chairs in white oiled oak by SPACE Copenhagen for &Tradition, sourced from Great Dane Furniture, and a Bart swivel armchair by Moooi from Space Furniture.
The artwork in the first-floor living room is by contemporary figurative artist Kathrin Longhurst. Colorful pieces, such as the artwork and furniture, bring a sense of vibrancy into the otherwise minimal home.
The living room on the first floor is the main family gathering space. “It is the collection zone for togetherness, and offers an abundance of natural light and extended views out to the bay and beyond,” says architect Tony Vella.
The living area has a bold, contemporary look with subdued, neutral tones providing a backdrop for small pops of energetic colors.
In this sprawling ranch, every guest will have an individual experience. Each of the three bedrooms have been decorated with period furnishings and have a different theme. For a communal experience, cook together in the modern kitchen with quality appliances.
The rear garden, visible from this living court, includes a vegetable patch, fruit trees, and lawn for plenty of play area.
The living room features an Isamu Noguchi Freeform sofa, a brassy Slit Table XL from Hay, and a square silver coffee table from FOUND home by Ruth Davis. The artwork is by Carlos Cruz Diez.
The New Project Group renovated a cramped, uninviting space on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. The company gave the 400-square-foot apartment a gut renovation, with a new kitchen and bathroom designed for efficiency. A parallelogram-shaped window pane, rescued from an architectural salvage yard, was outfitted with steel edges and casters, and repurposed as a coffee table.
Washi tape is widely available online. It can be used in varying depths and colors to create a bold, graphic scheme on walls. "Here we have added layers to create a fresh take on a Scandi-industrial vibe for this family home in London,
When Thomas and McCoy of Thomboy Properties came across the once-neglected home, they immediately recognized its potential and made an offer within 30 minutes of viewing. Paying careful attention to historical details, the design duo reimagined the space for modern living.
An eclectic mix of artful pieces is one of the signatures of White Arrow's magical look.
Taking cues from their style-conscious clients, Jessica Helgerson Interior Design transformed an Amagansett home into a light-filled, Scandinavian-inspired getaway.
Deep clean the house. Dust from top to bottom, clean out shower heads and faucets with vinegar, make your own cleaning agents, mop and polish hardwood floors, and shake out rugs. Your aquarium needs attention. Scrubbing the fish tank is one of those chores that gets short shrift, so here’s your chance to add it to the list. Finally, you’ll see the goldfish smiling back at you. Get an emergency kit together. Get supplies ready and establish a plan for the whole family in the event that things get serious.
Maison Gauthier was intended to serve as a permanent family home rather than as a simple summer residence, and it adopts a more substantial sense of scale and materiality. The residence was designed for Jean Prouvé’s own daughter, Françoise—who was married to a doctor—and her young family. The site near Saint-Dié is to the southeast of the city of Nancy, where Prouvé had built his own family home some years earlier. The single-level home perches on the side of a hill, looking towards the town. It features walls made of insulated aluminum panels sitting on concrete foundations, along with horizontal strip windows around the bedrooms at one end of the building and more extensive glazing around the living area at the other.
Dinwiddie placed the main living spaces at the heart of an L-shaped plan, with the floor-to-ceiling windows connecting to the veranda and the vista. A two-story element sits to one side of this central zone and holds the majority of the bedrooms, also facing the bay.
Inside the Dowell Residence, a key element of the dwelling is its central atrium—a dramatic space, top-lit by clerestory windows, which doubles as a circulation hub and light well while also forming a focal point over both levels of the building.
David Liddicoat and Sophie Goldhill, the couple behind architecture practice Liddicoat & Goldhill, built their four-story, asymmetrical home topped with a steeply slanted roof on a narrow, irregularly shaped site within London's Victoria Park neighbourhood. It flaunts ample glazing and a mix of textures like exposed brickwork, stainless steel, and Rhodesian mahogany.
The living room, located adjacent to the dining area, leads to the backyard.
A wood-burning stove keeps the living room warm.
A home near Rye, England, opens onto a deck through a Sunflex door. The living room features a sofa by Terence Woodgate, 620 chairs by Dieter Rams for Vitsœ, and an Oluce Atollo 239 lamp by Vico Magistretti. The wood-burning fireplace sits along one wall in the room, with a bright orange flue acting as a sculptural focal point.
Rug designer Nani Marquina and photographer Albert Font created their home in a peaceful corner of the Spanish island of Ibiza. In their living room is a pair of kilim-covered chairs by Philippe Xerri, a chest of drawers by Piet Hein Eek, and a handmade Tunisian rug that provides bursts of color amidst the overall color scheme of white, ecru, and cream.
Josh and Moeka Lowman of San Francisco branding firm Goldfront reached out to Michael Hennessey Architecture to renovate the interior of their two-story residence in Diamond Heights, which was built by Eichler in 1965. Michael Hennessey explains, "We struck a balance between the positive, inherent qualities of an Eichler structure with modern improvements that enhance rather than compete with the existing building."
On the opposite side of the entry hall is the living room. A double fronted log burner sits within the stone chimney at the center of the space.
A breezy basketweave divider separates a sitting room from the dining room.
There is a cozy media room just off the living space.
The active family had just returned from a three-year stint in Amsterdam and wanted a low-maintenance weekend retreat that would "give us energy and not take it away," explains Sara, who is the president of vintage-inspired home decor company Schoolhouse.
This living room features a custom sofa and leather, brass, and hardwood armchairs by Atra Form. A cluster of coffee tables includes the Paloma painted steel coffee table designed by Pedro Ramirez Vazquez, a custom brushed brass side table by Atra Form, and the Telugu Suar stained wood side table by NAMUH.
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