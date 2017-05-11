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All Photos/living/floors : rug/furniture : shelves

Living Room Rug Floors Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

Rachel and Sean chose many of the colorful furnishings to finish the interior. The sconce over the couch is the Dutton Brown Color Boom Double Swing Arm Sconce in Cobalt.
In a tie with the kitchen, the living room is the heart of the home, where the family gathers for a movie night or evening chat. The leather CB2 sofa is the anchor, and the slatted screen to the left adds texture, while allowing more natural light into the hallway. A sculptural pendant adds a playful, contemporary touch.
Emily and Jason Potter of DEN Los Angeles furnished the living area with Paul Laszlo's cane bench for Glenn of California, a Frank Lloyd Wright marble-topped “Taliesin” coffee table for Heritage Henredon and an Alvar Aalto lounge chair for Artek.
“We’ve tried to create a space that feels calm, with warm lighting, soft textures, natural wood pieces, and beach treasures collected from our trips,” says Leah. The living room features a cozy and durable Movie Night Sectional from Sundays, Zero Waste Coffee Table from Avocado, and handcrafted shelving unit by local carpenter Kaleb Redden—putting family mementos and found objects on display.
Library; brass starburst ceiling light fixture brings a sense of ‘20s era glamour. Vintage sofa by Gerard van den Berg.
The kitchen and dining space lead to a sunken lounge anchored by a fireplace built with stone from Sydney-based provider Eco Outdoor. Art by Bobby Clark hangs above a sofa from HK Living accented with pillows from Città Design. The rugs are from Armadillo &amp; Co.
For the living room, Caroline chose lounge chairs from Australia’s Barnaby Lane, a coffee table from Sobu, Maiden Home sofas, and a Moroccan rug from Muima.
The couple's home features a living space that opens out to a terrace overlooking a leafy street in Waterloo. It's filled with a carefully curated collection of furniture, objects, and artwork by local brands and designers that celebrate Australian creativity.
Berube introduced the owners to Jan Kath rugs when they couldn't find vintage carpets they liked. It was love at first sight. "I've been waiting my whole life to find these,
Berube's starting point was the continuous wall of black millwork clad in a solid matte surface by Fenix. "We decided on a dark palette to work with the exterior,
Hellstern designed the mohair sofa in the home's living area. The rug is by Tufenkian.
San Francisco–based Michael Hennessey Architecture paid homage to Eichler's affinity for open spaces by reconfiguring the living area on the upper floor and moving the kitchen to organically connect the rooms.
"Also check the basement for radon in the winter,” she says. “Radon levels tend to be higher when it’s cold, and if you have to trench the floor, it is better to do it before you fill your basement with stuff.”
"For example, if you are building an entry vestibule with a turn, you may want to plan your renovation so that large furniture is brought in before the vestibule is built out,” she says. “Otherwise, you may not get it around the turn.”
For the renovation of their midcentury ranch house in Chicago, Trey Berre and his wife, Maria Ponce Berre, compared bids from three contractors, ultimately hiring ABO Construction. The total budget for the project climbed to $174 per square foot after it was discovered that the roof had suffered rain damage and needed to be replaced for $40,000.
If you have the time, it's also a good idea to remove all the items from your cabinets, wardrobes, and dressers to clean the insides with a rag that has been dampened with mild soapy water.
“We always joke that we will establish a religion, but we are not super-weird people or intellectuals. We are boring couples with kids who were open to something different,
A work by Victoria Fu and Matt Rich hangs across from a book-case by Louis in the family room. The sofa and ottomans are from Room &amp; Board, while the Drum pouf is by Softline and the rug is by West Elm.
The living space features glazed walls that look out over the garage and through the warehouse-style space toward the library. The couple’s collection of objets d’art are displayed on built-in shelves throughout the home, such as this one that wraps around a fireplace.
An eclectic collection of artwork, objects, and furniture adds warmth to the interior and evokes a real sense of the couple’s personalities. The layering of these objects over the industrial architecture creates a texturally rich interior that can be read as a tapestry of the couple's life together.
Living Room
A collaboration between YUN Architecture and interior designer Penelope August, a renovated, 19th-century townhouse with landmark status used to be an egg and poultry distributor. Now virtually unrecognizable, the parlor floor is the home's open-plan living area. A formerly defunct fireplace was reactivated and clad with a custom-made, limestone mantle.
Contemporary furnishings from Muuto and Matter, as well as vintage pieces by Adrian Pearsall, add splashes of color to the couple’s cat-friendly living room. The Bollo chair is by Andreas Engesvik and Fogia and the Flowerfield pouf is by Baum und Pferdgarten from Common Seating. The custom ottoman and media cabinet are by Studio Natio, while the Flotation chandelier is by Ingo Maurer.
On one side of the house, a white central staircase leads to a split-level landing the Robertsons call "the reading room." "We needed a place to hang out and for the kids to read," explains owner Vivi Nguyen-Robertson. Awaiting the birth of the couple's son, she relaxes in a built-in reading nook in the library.
"I try to make use of storage as much as possible to keep my home clutter-free," Keri says. "Clutter tends to make us feel stressed—our cortisol levels go up and our heart rate increases—whether we realize it or not." She uses the built-ins along the living and dining spaces of her home, and creates "designated areas" for things like exercise equipment. A West Elm sectional is accompanied by side tables and a chair from Blu Dot.
Like all of the restored structures, the interior of the school house features a modern and bright aesthetic. The cottages range in size from one bedroom up to a nine-bedroom main house.
A large OSB structure with skylights, a bathroom, an enclosed baby’s room, and a master sleeping alcove dominates Ryan and Showalter’s Brooklyn loft.
The home’s interior is a fusion of glass and reclaimed redwood, the latter sourced from a nearby decommissioned airplane hangar.
A three-seater Ella sofa and footrest in Vega Anthracit by Sofacompany anchor the living room. The steel coffee table is by Lim and the rug is from Coral &amp; Hive. The shelving and cabinets are custom from Holz Cabinetry. The lamp is from Vamp and the lampshade is from Skinny laMinx. The chairs are from Chair Crazy and the television is from Samsung.
Having spent more time at home in recent months, Nina and her family are truly experiencing the "essence" of her design, she says. Their library corner, a space that was once underused, has become a place of respite for the family where they can gather on the Nanimarquina Rangoli rug and listen to records.
Clever arrangements of furniture delineate the spaces in the loft’s open floor plan. In the living area, a hand-knitted Donna Wilson Motley ottoman sits opposite a B&B Italia Charles sofa and Arco lamp.
Built-in shelving in the ground-floor living area provides ample storage for books and records. “This is my favourite chair, where I like to sit and watch the fire or read a book,” says the owner.
The main living area on the ground floor has 20-foot-high ceilings and an open floor plan. The high ceilings allow the 395-square-foot home to feel expansive, light, and breezy. In cold weather, the owner grows seedlings by the south-facing windows.
The living room is outfitted with a Joybird sofa, a wool rug from Eclectic Goods, and a selection of musical instruments. "I've been playing music my entire life, and having musical instruments in my home was super important to me," she says. "People might think it's crazy to put a drum set in a tiny home, but it makes me happy, and I designed the house with every intention of making room for all of it."
Astrain updated the fireplace with a Carrara marble Victorian fireplace surround from The Architectural Forum.
2020 is canceled due to the Coronavirus—but here’s your opportunity to take advantage of time spent at home.
The first step was to tear out the existing wall-to-wall carpeting and replace it with cabin-grade, oak flooring to give the house a classic feel and to help anchor the more modern walls and trim. They ordered the flooring from a large company and despite it being the cheapest option offered, the total expense came to $2,300 for materials, making the wood floors—according to Anderson—their biggest splurge.
David Liddicoat and Sophie Goldhill, the couple behind architecture practice Liddicoat & Goldhill, built their four-story, asymmetrical home topped with a steeply slanted roof on a narrow, irregularly shaped site within London's Victoria Park neighbourhood. It flaunts ample glazing and a mix of textures like exposed brickwork, stainless steel, and Rhodesian mahogany.
A home near Rye, England, opens onto a deck through a Sunflex door. The living room features a sofa by Terence Woodgate, 620 chairs by Dieter Rams for Vitsœ, and an Oluce Atollo 239 lamp by Vico Magistretti. The wood-burning fireplace sits along one wall in the room, with a bright orange flue acting as a sculptural focal point.
Rudolph M. Schindler’s Kallis House, recently restored by homeowners Susan Orlean and John Gillespie, is often referred to as the Austrian-born architect’s late-period masterpiece. It makes use of the "Schindler frame," an adaptation that allowed him to design large glazed openings and thin ceilings and roofs. John, Susan, and their dog, Ivy, commune in the sitting area of the master bedroom. The Wide Angle Janus sofa by Edward Wormley for Dunbar Furniture, found by John’s mother at a thrift store with the original orange fabric intact, was purchased for less than $100, including delivery. The coffee table is by Isamu Noguchi and the 9-Light LED pendant is by Sonneman.
Living room with low built in units maximises sense of height to new living space, while shelves provide ample spaces to display client's wonderful collection of African artefacts
The kitchen looks out onto a large dining area and family room. Built-in bookcases flank one side of the space, while the opposite end is capped by expansive windows looking out onto the patio and garden.
A bespoke timber joinery unit separates the bedroom from the living space. It has been designed so that it can be easily reconfigured if the need arises for another bedroom in part of the living space.
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