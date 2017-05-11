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All Photos/living/floors : rug/floors : vinyl

Living Room Rug Floors Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A third floor walk-up, sized at only 376 square feet, has been renovated into the home for Jack Chen of Tsai Design. A multifunctional built-in conceals this TV screen, and a pull-out work station and computer monitor are hidden in the adjacent cabinet.
The living room steps down to the kitchen, the dining area, and the office area. "The majority of the windows in the house are north-facing," says Ryan. "This brings in indirect sunlight throughout the day and helps keep the house cool during the hot summers. The white-painted walls reflect light and keep things bright."
The living room is outfitted with a Joybird sofa, a wool rug from Eclectic Goods, and a selection of musical instruments. "I've been playing music my entire life, and having musical instruments in my home was super important to me," she says. "People might think it's crazy to put a drum set in a tiny home, but it makes me happy, and I designed the house with every intention of making room for all of it."
The style of this specific Lustron is known as Westchester Deluxe. Featuring 1,153 square feet of living space, the 1949 midcentury still remains in its rare original condition.
The boat is heated by a Webasto high-performance water heating system and calorifier, and has radiators throughout. Its 4x 130w solar panels allow for 100-percent off-grid living.
Featuring a thoughtful curation of collected antiques and retro pieces, the boat has also been fitted with custom-built furniture, including the bookshelves, sofa, and kitchen table.
Built in 2013, the Chinampa Houseboat has been beautifully designed by its current owners, who work in fashion and landscaping.
The maple kitchen cabinets are punctuated by leather and brass pulls.
The open floor plan, which blends dining and living spaces, is ideal for family or friendly gatherings. The 20-foot ceilings give the home a loft-like feel.
A thin wood shelf provides a workspace beside the stove.
The stained-glass window was designed by Gowdy in collaboration with Joshua Graae. A hanging chair is a playful addition to the loft-like space, perfect for reading or enjoying a cup of tea.
The fixed-gear bicycle hanging above the couch serves as an art piece; Chen no longer rides the bike. Le Corbusier Projecteur 165 pendant lights hang in the corner.
A clear delineation lies between the oak-clad box that houses the entry, kitchen, and bathroom on the right, and the white-walled living room and bedroom.
A cozy mix of textures beckons from the living room.
Now the living area flows gracefully into the dining room and connects the view to the backyard. The new eight-foot by 11-foot window on the back wall ensures lots of natural light and "a true indoor-outdoor feel," says Naber. "We have beautiful sunsets and love being able to look out the windows into our backyard."
A hemp rug from Armadillo & Co complements botanical prints from Cloth Fabric.