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All Photos/living/floors : rug/floors : slate

Living Room Rug Floors Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Serene natural materials were used throughout the house to weather well under harsh conditions, as well as to create the sublime color palette.
Side table by Oliver Bonas.
The original brick wall is made of a sand-lime mix; in front of it sits a sofa by Robin Day for Habitat. In the study, a Louis De Poortere rug, from a collection inspired by the 1960s, evokes Farnley Hey’s early years. The Yorkstone flooring has been well varnished over time. The seating unit is by Robin Day and the side table is by Oliver Bonas.
The entirety of the Parker Palm Springs—including its retro lobby—was conceived by none other than legendary designer Jonathan Adler himself.
Materials such as unpolished stone, used for the interior walls speak louder than statement furniture or décor.
Designed for indoor/outdoor living, the large open-plan great room is central to the home's layout. It features a stone fireplace and full-height sliding doors which open to the outdoor pool area.
More Japanese minka than Sears Roebuck, this kit home in the Bay Area—complete with a meditation room—provided the right bones for a renovation.
The post-and-beam construction is highlighted by the use of white paint against the ceiling's natural wood finish, creating a chic, modern look.
Architect Tamira Sawatzky used Ikea components—one-inch Lagan butcher block countertops and inexpensive Ekby Lerberg brackets—when designing the bookshelves along the living room wall in the home/studio he designed for himself and his wife in Toronto.
The wall of windows provides a stunning panoramic view of the local landscape.
The tongue-and-groove ceiling is an authentic midcentury touch, while clerestory windows help keep the living area bright.
The living room includes a fireplace and hidden wet bar.
Bertram retained Neutra’s open floor plan and minimalist aesthetic—soft white tones contrast with the dark slate geometric flooring.
A Wilhelmina chair by Ilmari Tapiovaara furnishes the living area.
"Everything here is long and narrow. You can't escape that. I think it was clear right away that we were going to go with this linearity," says Sawatzky.
The living room is five steps down from the kitchen and office space and features textured black slate tile from Olympia Tile, Voyage Immobile sofas with Farniente collection upholstery (a wedding present from Flanders’s mother) by Roche Bobois, and a rug from Turkmenistan the couple picked up in Jerusalem. The sliding glass doors are by Loewen and the glazing above is by Inline Fiberglass. Sawatzky relied on Wayne Arsenault for the custom millwork and carpentry.